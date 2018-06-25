Advocates Trying To Scratch "Opt Out" Piece From Energy Bill

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio Senate debates the state’s renewable energy standards in December 2016. The legislature passed a bill to continue a freeze on those mandates but Kasich vetoed that measure.
    Ohio Senate debates the state’s renewable energy standards in December 2016. The legislature passed a bill to continue a freeze on those mandates but Kasich vetoed that measure.
    Andy Chow

A bill that would overhaul the way Ohio mandates the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency is likely to get a vote in the Senate this week. 

The bill would take the amount of renewable energy the state requires to be on the grid, and cut it by a third.

The measure gives more companies the ability to opt out of energy efficiency standards.

Robert Kelter with the Environmental Law and Policy Center says companies that opt out will end up spending more money on their electric bills which will have a ripple effect on all Ohioans.

“It would allow energy customers who really don’t have the knowledge or the expertise about energy efficiency to make the efficiency investments that they should be making,” said Kelter.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce defends the opt out provision arguing that it allows companies to make energy decisions based on marketplace demands.

Tags: 
renewable energy
energy efficiency
energy standards

Related Content

Group Has Different Take On Clean Energy Report

By May 30, 2018
Dan Konik

A conservative think tank is responding to a new report urging the state to invest in clean energy, saying the industry is evolving and could be a good investment, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be propped up by government. 

Senate GOP New Year's Plans Include Moving Away From Green Energy Mandates

By Dec 18, 2017
Iberdrola Renewables

The Senate plans to deliver the final blow to what are currently known as Ohio’s green energy standards. These standards require utilities to get a certain amount of energy from renewable sources. A bill to toss out those requirements could move first thing next year.

Opponent Of Green Energy Standards Proposes Bill To Extend Freeze Three More Years

By Apr 18, 2016
Ohio Senate

State lawmakers are coming up on a deadline on whether to change the law on green energy and renewable standards for utilities, or to leave it alone and let those standards go back into effect.