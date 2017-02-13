Announcement Of Date, Location For Kasich's Seventh State Of The State Could Be Coming Soon

Gov. John Kasich has yet to reveal the date and location of his annual address to the legislature. But that announcement could be coming soon.

Kasich hasn’t delivered his State of the State address in the Statehouse since his first year in office, in 2011. He’s taken it on the road every year since, visiting Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta. He’s done four of his annual speeches in February, but time is short for the address to happen this month. Last year’s April 6 speech was his latest, and there are hints that he may pick another April date. As for location, Kasich has talked a lot about his love of Lake Erie, so that may suggest he’s considering a northern Ohio venue. Whenever and wherever he does the speech, it’s expected he’ll talk about his budget and sound themes from his upcoming book, due out April 25.