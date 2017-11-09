Antani Takes First Step Towards Removing O'Neill From Supreme Court

By 7 minutes ago
  • (left to right) Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill
    (left to right) Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill
    Ohio House and Ohio Supreme Court

Several Republican leaders are calling for Justice Bill O’Neill to step down from the Ohio Supreme Court because he says he'll run for governor. Now a state lawmaker is taking it one step further by invoking a section in the constitution that could force O’Neill out.

Representative Niraj Antani's resolution would summon O’Neill before a joint session of the legislature. Antani says that's where lawmakers can address their concerns about O'Neill serving on the Supreme Court while running for another office.

“When he’s out there promoting his ‘O’Neill plan for Ohio’ which is a partisan platform he is shaking the public’s trust in so far as a fair and independent judiciary.”

Antani says the next step would be a resolution to remove O’Neill.

But O’Neill says he’s not violating any laws, adding that he’s recused himself for any future cases while he works on the nearly 100 that are pending.

Tags: 
Bill O'Neill

Related Content

Calls For Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill To Resign

By Oct 31, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s entry into the Democratic gubernatorial race is being met with calls for him to step down from the bench now. 

Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice's Entry Into Gubernatorial Race Examined

By Oct 30, 2017
The Ohio Supreme Court

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s announcement over the weekend that he intends to run for governor has some wondering how that will affect the four people already in the Democratic race. It also raises questions about whether his entry could force another potential candidate to jump in from the sidelines.

Supreme Court Justice Becomes Fifth Democrat To Announce Run For Governor

By Karen Kasler Oct 30, 2017
Kabir Bhatia

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced he’ll be filing to run for Governor next year – on one condition.  From Ohio Public Radio station WKSU, Kabir Bhatia reports.