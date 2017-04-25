Appeals Court Will Reconsider Its Ruling Blocking Executions With Three-Drug Mixture

By 8 minutes ago
  • Ron Corby

After blocking executions in Ohio almost three weeks ago, a federal appeals court will reconsider that ruling on whether Ohio can use a new method of lethal injection.

The state announced last fall it was moving to a three drug combination after having trouble getting other drugs it wanted to use. Prisons director Gary Mohr has said the state needs to a decision to proceed with 32 scheduled executions over the next four years.  “It’s a state law. This is not something that I want to do, or look forward to doing. But it is a state law and it’s part of my responsibility.”

Earlier this month, three appellate judges agreed with lawyers for death row inmates in ruling that using the drug midazolam in the three drug mixture is unconstitutional. But the state says use of that drug was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2015. Arguments are scheduled before the full appeals court in June

Tags: 
Executions
lethal injection

Related Content

As Court Decides Lethal Injection Case, Lawmaker Backs Death Penalty For First Responders' Killers

By Feb 21, 2017
Ohio House

As a federal court fight continues over the state’s new proposed method of lethal injection, a freshman state lawmaker is proposing expanding the death penalty in Ohio.

Judge Delays Executions, Rules Ohio's Lethal Injection Drugs Unconstitutional

By Jan 26, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional. 

Kasich Denies Clemency For Inmate Scheduled To Die, And Also Temporarily Delays Two Executions

By Dec 22, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich has denied mercy for the next inmate in line for execution. But his order also delayed that lethal injection.

Federal Magistrate Delays Ohio's Next Three Executions, Starting With First One In Two Years

By Dec 19, 2016
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

A Dayton area federal magistrate has delayed the next three scheduled executions until a challenge to the state’s new three-drug lethal injection method is settled.