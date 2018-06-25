Behavioral Health Providers Say "Rapid Response Teams" For Overhaul Aren't Responding Rapidly At All

By Jun 25, 2018

On Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change for how they get paid for providing addiction and mental illness treatment, family counseling and other services. And these last few days are causing lots of worry for some of those providers.

The state’s Office of Health Transformation says rapid response teams have been set up to help providers who are having trouble with the managed care plans that will pay claims. Lori Criss represents a coalition of providers who do about 70 percent of this work, and said the response sometimes isn’t all that rapid. “People are waiting two weeks still not hearing back having to contact a second time asking for information. Often the people they talk to aren't prepared to answer the specific question they have,” Criss said.

The state says it hasn’t heard those concerns and will meet with the managed care plans to find out what’s happening.

Criss said some providers are taking advantage of the offer of cash advances from the state, because problems processing claims and other issues have them worried that they’ll have to shut down.

Tags: 
behavioral health redesign
Lori Criss
Medicaid managed care

Related Content

Health Plans CEO Says They're Ready For Behavioral Health Medicaid Change, Even If Providers Aren't

By Jun 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

In a little over two weeks, mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans will be moved into Medicaid managed care. But many behavioral health and family services providers say this huge change is straining their finances. But the group that represents Ohio’s health insurers says the move can’t be delayed.

Program Helping At-Risk Kids With Behavioral Issues Faces Uncertain Future

By Jun 4, 2018
ideastream

While the Speaker saga drags on, there are more than 150 bills that are awaiting action in the House. One is a measure that would preserve money for a program that serves more than 800 at risk kids with severe behavioral needs each year.

Senator Says Redesign For Behavioral Health System Won't Be Delayed, In Spite Of Providers' Concerns

By May 25, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, but providers say this huge redesign is straining their finances and could shut them down. But a key lawmaker involved in legislation relating to this redesign says it’s unlikely to be delayed.

Mental Health Services Providers Say Medicaid Managed Care Redesign Is Straining Their Resources

By Apr 19, 2018
theohiocouncil.org

The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, and it’s the biggest and most complicated change the behavioral health system in Ohio has ever seen. But a survey of more than a hundred of those providers shows the redesign is straining their finances and could shut them down.