Bill To Reform Sexual Harassment Policy On Capitol Square

By 24 seconds ago

Some state lawmakers are backing a new bill to reform sexual harassment training standards for themselves and their colleagues. But the bill is missing something critical for it to pass.

Republican Gov. John Kasich referred to the national problem of sexual harassment in his State of the State speech.

“Hollywood harassment. I am not going to say a word. It screams at us every day,” Kasich said.

But Democratic representative Dan Ramos said, after the event, he wished Kasich had said more.

“As the governor, he should have been one of the people to say, not just him but one of the people to say, look It’s not just Harvey Weinstein,” Ramos said.

Fellow Democratic Senator Charleta Tavares says she agrees Kasich should have said something about several recent incidents of inappropriate sexual behavior or harassment involving state lawmakers or top staffers at the Statehouse. But Tavares says lawmakers need to do more than talk about the problem. She’s proposing legislation to reform sexual harassment training and policies.

“It requires that all organizations that are a part of Capitol Square that they have sexual harassment, anti-discrimination policies, that they are reviewed annually, that they have training,” Tavares said.

The bill also creates a bipartisan task force that would review policies and make recommendations for next steps or changes. What the bill doesn’t have right now is support from any of the Republicans who dominate in the legislature. Tavares had written a letter about her concerns last year, but only Democratic lawmakers and staffers signed it. And once again, only minority Democrats have signed onto this legislation.

Tags: 
sexual harassment
Sen. Charleta Tavares

Related Content

Some Women Lawmakers Seek The Resignation Of Colleague Who Made Derogatory Comments

By Feb 1, 2018
Shane Walker

Four Democratic women lawmakers are calling on the head of the House to take action against a key Republican lawmaker for derogatory comments he recently made at a going away party for a former staffer. 

Three House Members Accused Of Harassment; No More Punishment For Ex-Senator

By Nov 1, 2017
Karen Kasler

Two weeks after the resignation of a Republican state senator because of sexual harassment claims, other reports have surfaced of inappropriate and concerning behavior by some other state lawmakers.

Dettelbach Wants Better Records Kept On Harassment, Inappropriate Conduct

By Nov 22, 2017
"Dettelbach for Attorney General"

A state Senator, a state Representative and a Senate chief of staff all resigned within a month with no other information other than it was due to “inappropriate conduct.” But no further information was officially offered. A candidate for statewide office wants to require more information about such allegations.

Insiders Expose Toxic Statehouse Culture

By Nov 16, 2017
Statehouse rotunda

Two Republican state lawmakers and a Democratic Senate staffer have resigned in the last month – all over what’s been termed “inappropriate behavior”. This raises the question of whether there is a culture at the Statehouse that somehow attracts or encourages behavior that makes people feel uncomfortable or afraid. 

House Speaker Concerned About Rumor Culture In Statehouse

By Nov 2, 2017

There has been an escalating flurry of rumors at the Statehouse ever since a senator was accused of sexually propositioning a staffer. Since then, complaints of various types of harassment against three representatives have surfaced. But the top House leader wants to draw the line between gossip and fact.