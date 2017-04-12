Ceremonial Signing For Autism Bill

Gov. John Kasich held a ceremonial bill signing yesterday to celebrate a new law requiring coverage for medically necessary treatments for autistic children.

The law requires medically necessary treatments, including behavior analysis, be covered for children under the age of 14 who've been diagnosed with autism. Kasich says this will help families who cannot afford treatment.

“This is what people want. They want people who need help to be helped. They want our children to be treated, really, with great love.”

Ohio is the 45th state to pass a law requiring insurers to cover the treatment of autism for children. The law was actually signed in January, but just took effect last week.