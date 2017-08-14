Democratic Gubernatoral Candidate Agree To Up To Six Debates Statewide

  Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper
Starting next month, the Ohio Democratic Party will hold as many as six debates in the upcoming months to introduce voters its candidates for governor next year. 

The four Democratic candidates will appear together in southeast Ohio's Belmont County. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper admits Joe Schiavone, Nan Whaley, Connie Pillich and Betty Sutton don’t have widespread name recognition. 

“We view this series of debates as a real opportunity to highlight candidates who I think are very strong and present really strong arguments about change for Ohio.”

Pepper says Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray could be included if he jumps in the race. The four Republican candidates haven't agreed to debate. In a written statement, Blaine Kelly with the Ohio Republican Party says they are campaigning statewide but look forward to negotiating debates when the time is right.

