As Democrats Prepare For Fifth Debate, Republicans Don't Appear To Planning Any Before Primary

By 30 minutes ago
  • Andy Chow/Jo Ingles

The Ohio Democratic Party will soon announce its fifth debate with its four major candidates for governor. But it’s starting to look like there won’t be one between the Republican candidates for that office.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has said on Twitter that Attorney General Mike DeWine is scared to debate her because of what she calls his liberal record on the 2nd Amendment, immigration and conservative judge appointments. DeWine, who is leading in polling and fundraising, won’t directly say he won’t debate, but says he and Taylor have appeared at dinners, forums and other party events several times. "Look, I’m not afraid to be on the same stage. I like Mary. A good discussion is fine, and we’re going to be doing that in the days ahead. But we’ve already done it, as I said, seven or eight times,” DeWine said on "The State of Ohio".

When asked by email if there will be any debates in the governor’s race or between Jim Renacci and Mike Gibbons, who are running for US Senate, a spokesman for the Ohio Republican Party responded simply, “I’ll be sure to let you know.”

Tags: 
Mike DeWine

Related Content

Four Major Democratic Candidates For Governor Take Shots, Discuss Issues At Debate

By Mar 8, 2018
Ohio Democratic Party via Twitter

The four major candidates in the Democratic primary for governor met for their first debate of the year last night at a high school in Toledo – and it was the first meeting for this group of contenders. And the event got heated a few times.

Gun Regulations Playing Big Role In Democratic Primary

By Mar 5, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The issue of guns and gun violence has energized some Republicans such as Gov. John Kasich. But it’s sparked real interest among Democrats, whose views on guns can run the gamut. And the issue is becoming a huge one for the four major candidates in the Democratic race for governor, who will meet in their first debate together on Wednesday.

Pro-Gun Protesters Tout Importance Of Responsible Gun Ownership At Rally

By Mar 12, 2018
Andy Chow

For seven years, Ohio lawmakers have been cutting down on gun regulation. But while there are 22 gun-related bills pending in the legislature right now, lawmakers have recently pumped the brakes on passing the most controversial ones. Gov. John Kasich has recently turned around on gun control measures, proposing a package of six bills he calls “reasonable”. That has gun rights supporters voicing their frustration.

Taylor Walks Back Remark That She Won't Vote For DeWine If He Beats Her In The Primary

By Feb 15, 2018
OGT/Ohio Channel

On "The State of Ohio" this week, one of the Republican candidates for governor pulled back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he becomes the party’s nominee. 

By Overwhelming Vote, Ohio GOP Endorses DeWine Over Taylor's Strong Objection

By Feb 9, 2018
Andy Chow

The Ohio Republican Party has voted to endorse Attorney General Mike DeWine as their gubernatorial candidate. DeWine’s running against Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, who had very strong words for how the endorsement process went down. 