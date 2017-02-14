Democrats Vow To Fight Tax Reforms In Gov Kasich's Proposed Budget

By 5 seconds ago
  • Representative Alicia Reece (D)
    Representative Alicia Reece (D)
    Jo Ingles

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say they plan to fight the proposed tax reforms outlined in Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget. 

Democrats say the income tax break, coupled with a sales tax increase, will not help lower and middle income Ohioans. Representative Alicia Reece says Kasich’s plan focuses on the trickle-down economics of the last 30 years that haven’t worked for Ohioans.

“This is an economic wake up call. We can’t afford to prioritize the tax give aways for the ultra rich and expect a different result. We’ve done this. We’ve done this for decades and we know where we are now – on the verge of a recession.”

Reece and other Democrats say they don’t want to raise taxes but they do want to make sure any tax breaks that are given in the final version of the budget do not hurt middle and low income Ohioans. 

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
House Democrats
Rep. Alicia Reece
tax reform
tax shifting
budget
2017-18 budget

Related Content

Children Services Agencies Say No Additional Funding In Budget For Kids Hurt By Opioid Crisis

By Feb 10, 2017
Karen Kasler

In the last seven years, the number of children taken into custody by children services agencies in Ohio soared by nearly 20%, and half of those cases involve parental drug use. And the agencies charged with caring for those kids say Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget doesn’t do enough to help them

Governor Kasich's New Theme - Community Intervention Over Government Action

By Jan 12, 2017
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich has been warning for months now that tax revenues coming into the state are below expectations and that the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past. His recent speeches have taken on a new theme.

Budget Director Says Income Tax Cuts Coming In Budget, Though Tax Revenues Are Down

By Jan 12, 2017

Last month, Gov. John Kasich has warned that a tough budget process is ahead. But other state officials have questioned the use of the word “recession” and have said they think the state’s economic situation is strong. In an interview for "The State of Ohio", the state budget director says all this is true, in a way.

Kasich Discusses Tight Budget, Possibility Of Using Rainy Day Fund

By Dec 15, 2016
Andy Chow

Ohio’s tax revenue has fallen short of estimates in the past few months. And recently Gov. John Kasich has brought up the “R” word -- recession. Kasich is now using another term that’s become taboo on capitol square.

Libraries Would Lose Funding In First Year Of Governor Kasich's Proposed Budget

By Feb 6, 2017
Waverly, Ohio
Dan Konik

Ohio's library system is considered one of the best and best-funded in the nation. But while Gov. John Kasich is calling for libraries to provide online job training and education, there's no money included in his budget to do that. In fact, the state’s public library fund faces a $7 million cut in the first of two years under the Governor’s plan.