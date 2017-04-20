Director Of State's Addiction Agency Talks About Budget And Opioid Battle

By 5 minutes ago
  • Tracy Plouck is the director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
    Tracy Plouck is the director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
    Daniel Konik/OGT

The most recent stats on drug overdoses in Ohio are from 2015, when more than 3,000 Ohioans died – and the 2016 numbers are expected to be worse. The head of the state’s drug addiction agency will be on "The State of Ohio" this weekend, talking about the opioid battle and the state budget.

Critics are saying Gov. John Kasich’s budget should put a lot more money toward the deadly opioid crisis. Kasich’s mental health and addiction agency director Tracy Plouck says there’s a billion dollars in the state budget to fight the epidemic – most of it federal Medicaid money. But Plouck suggests Kasich won’t back off his income tax cut proposal, nor look to the state’s rainy day fund. “He does not want to set up a situation that is not able to be resourced in the next biennium and so we’re taking a relatively conservative approach to the overall budget.”

Plouck says the governor is encouraging local partnerships and when possible will redirect funds to programs that are helping, such as providing the overdose reversal drug Naloxone to law enforcement.

Tags: 
opioids
Tracy Plouck
2017-18 budget

Related Content

DeWine Talks Opioid Crisis, Is Asked If State Should Use Rainy Day Funds To Fight It

By Apr 19, 2017
Andy Chow

Ohio’s opioid crisis has been tearing through the state causing one tragedy after another. For months, Democrats have been calling on Gov. John Kasich to release rainy day funds to aid in the fight. One Republican who wants to replace him was asked at a broadcasters' gathering to weigh in on that.

Kasich Calls For Grants That Spur Anti-Addiction Devices

By Apr 5, 2017

Leaders fighting drug addiction through policy have said all along that it’s a battle that must be fought on many fronts. Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers have targeted everything from prescription methods to drug dealers. Now Kasich wants to utilize some high tech devices.

Kasich Talks Budget, Education, Taxes In State Of The State Speech - And Even Makes News

By Apr 4, 2017
Daniel Konik

Budget, taxes, education, drugs - Gov.  John Kasich covered a lot of ground in his State of the State speech in Sandusky. And he also made a little news.

Children Services Agencies Say No Additional Funding In Budget For Kids Hurt By Opioid Crisis

By Feb 10, 2017
Karen Kasler

In the last seven years, the number of children taken into custody by children services agencies in Ohio soared by nearly 20%, and half of those cases involve parental drug use. And the agencies charged with caring for those kids say Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget doesn’t do enough to help them

Governor Kasich's New Theme - Community Intervention Over Government Action

By Jan 12, 2017
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich has been warning for months now that tax revenues coming into the state are below expectations and that the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past. His recent speeches have taken on a new theme.