Does Gun Reform Bill Backed By Ohio Governor John Kasich Stand A Chance For Passage?

  Governor John Kasich, Republican
    Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich has been urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would put a red flag law in place to prevent people deemed dangerous by a court from buying guns. It would also ban bump stock attachments for guns and make other reforms. But it appears it won’t be easy to get it passed.

When asked about whether he supports Kasich’s gun legislation, Senate President Larry Obhof, was adamant.

“Will all of the Governor’s proposal pass as a stand-alone bill? No,” Obhof says.

But Kasich says this bill can pass.

“Bring it up and have a vote on it. We’ll see where the votes are. Let’s see where the majority of the caucus is. I guarantee you, you put this gun safety on the senate floor it passes. I have no doubt about it. So we need a vote,” Kasich says.

Kasich says he thinks Obhof’s comments have been misinterpreted.

