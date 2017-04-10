Fear Over Effects Of New Graduation Standards Has Officials Scrambling

By 31 minutes ago

The Class of 2018 in Ohio’s high schools will be the first to choose their route to graduation – pass some state tests, take a college entrance exam or earn an industry credential. But new numbers show as many as one-third of those students won’t be able to get their diplomas when those new graduation standards take effect next year. That has the state’s education leaders scrambling to make changes.

The Ohio Department of Education’s new figures show some districts and charter schools could see graduation rates plummet by as much as 70 percent in some cases because kids won’t be able to get 18 points on seven state tests, to achieve a minimum score on a college entrance exam or get an industry credential. Damon Asbury with the Ohio School Boards Association says the state has changed the standards during their time in school, and that could be a reason for poor performance in low-income and minority-dominated schools.

“Well, I think, in general, it’s a mess.”

The state superintendent is expected to offer students other graduation options. But lawmakers would have to approve that, and some have indicated they don’t want the requirements lowered. 

Tags: 
graduation standards
OGT
Education

Related Content

House Dems Want Kasich (And Only Kasich) To Shadow Teachers, School Employees

By Mar 7, 2017
Andy Chow

House Democrats are taking a proposal from Gov. John Kasich and throwing it back at him with a bill requiring him to spend a week with local schools. 

2016 Year In Review - Education

By Dec 28, 2016
Karen Kasler

2016 started with a shift in the tide when it comes to accountability and transparency for charter schools in Ohio. But the year ends with some big questions marks about charter schools and other issues in education.

Kasich Trying To Shift Education Culture To Intermingle More With Business World

By Feb 21, 2017
Dan Konik

Since taking over as governor, John Kasich has been calling for different agencies to, as he puts it, move at the speed of business. In his latest budget proposal, Kasich has shifted that mindset into the education field, trying to align classrooms with the business community. But teachers unions are not happy with the path Kasich is taking.

Teacher Externship Proposal Receiving Sharp Rebuke

By Feb 17, 2017
Dan Konik

Teachers unions are gearing up for a fight against a controversial proposal in Gov. John Kasich’s budget that would require educators to shadow workers at local businesses in order to renew their license. 

DeWine Outlines Best Practices For Drug Use Prevention Education

By Feb 10, 2017
Andy Chow

The state attorney general is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they’re providing to students, from their first days in class through graduation from high school. 