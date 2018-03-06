February's Tax Numbers Off Slightly, But State Still Running A Surplus

By 21 hours ago
  • Office of Budget and Management

After a huge haul to start the year, income tax collections for last month came in below estimates. But the state is still in the black halfway through the fiscal year.

Personal income tax revenue was down $25 million or almost 10 and a half percent for February, after being up more than 25 percent in January. And total tax revenue was off estimates slightly, just over 1 percent. But because of forecasts that have come close so far this year and that huge haul in January, personal income tax is still up by $225 million or 4% for the year, and total tax revenue is up nearly 1 and a half percent. Budget director Tim Keen had said he expected those numbers to level off because of tax refunds and smaller payments later in the year. But there still is weakness in the sales tax numbers – they’re down nearly $70 million or just over 1 percent for the year.

Related Content

January Income Tax Revenue Was Way Up, But That May Be All In The Timing

By Feb 6, 2018
Daniel Konik/OGT

January was a huge month for the state’s personal income tax collections.  The state’s budget office has been close on its forecasts so far this fiscal year, but last month was unusual.

Revenues Down For December, But Budget Estimates Coming In Close To Estimates Again

By Jan 5, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state budget office’s forecasts of how much money would come in each month continue to be very close to reality, as of the totals from the first six months of this fiscal year.

Budget Estimates Prove To Be Nearly Accurate For Second Month In A Row

By Dec 6, 2017
Karen Kasler

State tax revenue came in very close to estimates in November. That’s the second month in a row that forecasts have nearly right on target.

October Revenue Report Hits Close To Estimates

By Nov 6, 2017
Karen Kasler

After a tough year of forecasting last year, the state's budget projections turned out to be right on target for last month. 