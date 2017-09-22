Foodbanks To End Service That Helps Low Income Ohioans Sign Up For Health Care Program

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio Association of Foodbanks
    Lisa Hamler Fugitt, Executive Director
    Statehouse News Bureau

For years now, low-income people who visited Ohio’s foodbanks could also get help filling out the paperwork necessary to get health care through the federal Affordable Care Act’s Navigator program. But that’s not going to be the case anymore.

The Ohio Association of Foodbank’s Lisa Hamler Fugitt says she’s profoundly disappointed that the food banks are being forced to end the service because of a 71% cut in funding for it.

“Quite honestly, we had really no ability to continue to provide these services or recoup the expenses that we were incurring." - Lisa Hamler Fugitt, Ohio Association of Foodbanks

She explains the navigator program has been instrumental in helping people who live in rural areas who are not able to use computers or navigate the internet. Though they will no longer have the assistance of helpers at food banks, Ohioans can still sign up for the program on the website Healthcare.gov or by phone. Open enrollment for the 2018 marketplace plans will begin November 1st and end December 15th.

Tags: 
Lisa Hamler Fugitt
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Affordable Health Care Act
navigators

Related Content

Now All Ohio Counties Have An Insurer Option Under The Affordable Health Care Act

By Aug 25, 2017
Healthcare.org website

The last county in the nation that didn’t have a private insurance company to choose from on the Affordable Care Act exchange was in Ohio. But now people in that northwest Ohio county have an option. 

Both U.S. Senators From Ohio Think Health Care Plan Can Be Fixed

By Jul 18, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators say they still think it’s possible for lawmakers in Washington to come up with a plan to fix problems with the Affordable Health Care Act. U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he’s concerned there are not enough insurers available. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Access To Health Insurance Restored For 19 Of 20 Ohio Counties

By Jul 31, 2017
Ohio Department of Insurance
Jo Ingles

About 11,000 enrollees in the Affordable Health Care Act program in nineteen Ohio counties who recently found themselves without a single health insurance company to cover them are now getting some options. 