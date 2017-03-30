Franklin County Auditor - Known As A Trump Critic - Joins Next Year's Race For State Treasurer

By 6 minutes ago
  • Clarence Mingo talks at a Statehouse press conference in 2016, announcing a registry for those with Parkinson’s disease to help researchers compile information to study it. Mingo was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013.
    Karen Kasler

Republicans have another possible primary next year, now that Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo has done as expected and announced he’s running for treasurer.

Clarence Mingo says he’s been what is essentially the chief fiscal officer of the largest county in the state since 2009, and that he’s returned $18 million in unspent dollars to taxpayers. Mingo was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during last year’s presidential campaign, but said he’s supportive of any sound conservative policy that Trump or his backers get behind. “What I don’t support would be those things that may not necessarily prove helpful to America. I’m not interested in how Arnold Schwarzenegger performs on “The Apprentice”. I’m not interested in crowd size at the inauguration,” Mingo said.

Mingo would face a primary runoff with Rep. Robert Sprague of Findlay, who announced his campaign for treasurer a few weeks ago.

Tags: 
Clarence Mingo
2018 election
Robert Sprague

