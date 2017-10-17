GOP Candidate Drops Out Of Race For State Treasurer

    Karen Kasler

Just a day after one Republican dropped her candidacy for Secretary of State, another is ending his bid to be the state’s treasurer. 

Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo says he’s ending his campaign because he says he lacks the time and resources needed for the race. Mingo, who was a vocal critic of President Trump during last year, says he will now focus on running for re-election in his current post. His primary opponent Rep. Robert Sprague had raised significantly more money, and in a Facebook posting, Mingo said Sprague has earned the right to represent the GOP, and that he, Mingo, promises to work for Sprague’s election. Sprague would likely face Democratic attorney Rob Richardson Jr. of Cincinnati in the general election next fall.

