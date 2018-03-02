"Governator" Comes To Statehouse To Celebrate Plan He Suggests Could "Terminate Gerrymandering"

By Mar 2, 2018
  • Arnold Schwarzengger (in white shoes) shares shots with Gov. John Kasich and leaders of the Ohio House and Senate.
    Arnold Schwarzengger (in white shoes) shares shots with Gov. John Kasich and leaders of the Ohio House and Senate.
    Daniel Konik

The former Republican California governor who’s better known as a movie star and bodybuilder has delivered on a promise he made regarding redistricting. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger was in Columbus for his namesake fitness festival, and stopped by the Statehouse to revisit what his call to Ohio lawmakers to pass a proposal to change the way the Congressional map is drawn and – as he put it – terminate gerrymandering.

“I said, if you get that done legislatively – it was so unbelievable that I said, I’m going to come there to your capitol with schnapps, with Austrian schnapps, and we’re going to celebrate this,” Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzengger then shared shots of schnapps with Gov. John Kasich and Republican and Democratic legislative leaders. Schwarzenegger has long had a close relationship with Ohio, and endorsed Kasich in his campaign for president in 2016. The proposal on Congressional redistricting is on the May ballot, and has the support of citizens' groups that had wanted to put their own plan on the ballot in November.

Tags: 
Congressional redistricting
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Related Content

Congressional Redistricting Reform Plan Will Be On May Primary Ballot As Issue 1

By Feb 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

A plan to change the way the state’s map of Congressional districts will be drawn after the 2020 census will be on the May ballot as Issue 1.

Lawmakers Reach Deal With Voter Advocates To Reform Congressional Redistricting

By Feb 5, 2018
Andy Chow

A deal has been reached to reform the way Ohio’s Congressional district map is drawn, after weeks of difficult negotiations between Republicans, Democrats, and a citizens group that wanted to put its own plan on the fall ballot. Under the new plan, the map drawing power stays with state lawmakers, but with new rules. 

Former Reporter, Lawmaker Suggests Potentially Difficult Compromise In Redistricting Reform Deal

By Feb 2, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

State lawmakers have added a rare Monday session, in case they need to vote on changing the way Ohio’s Congressional map is drawn. One former lawmaker calls the current map the most gerrymandered one in state history, and has suggestions for his former colleagues and a coalition of citizens’ groups who want to take their plan to voters in the fall.

Schwarzenegger Joins Kasich's Push To Win Ohio Primary

By Mar 6, 2016
Andy Chow

Hoping for a shift of momentum with the Midwest primaries, Gov. John Kasich is putting some new energy into his campaign with a heavyweight in both the political arena and the world of entertainment. 