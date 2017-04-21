Governor Kasich Talks To YMCA's Youth In Government Teens

Students from around the state who are participating in the YMCA’s “Youth in Government” program went to the Ohio Statehouse today. Gov. John Kasich met with the group. Here's what he had to say.

It wasn’t a surprise to anyone when Kasich warned the teens who gathered at the Statehouse about the dangers of drugs. After all, he’s been telling most public groups he talks to these days to speak to kids about that issue. But Kasich went on to urge the students to be leaders in their schools, even if it’s not easy sometimes.

“Leadership, at times, means one thing. It means you can be lonely. You see, if you are a leader, you do things that you want to do because you believe in them.”

The 65-year-old program allows teens to learn about the legislative process, how to write and research bills and how to participate in elections.