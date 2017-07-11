Group Launches Effort To Revive Civil Debate, Discussion In Politics In Ohio, Three Other States

By 12 minutes ago
  • Bracelets were handed out at a NICD civility workshop involving reporters, public officials and citizens in Columbus in 2015.
    Bracelets were handed out at a NICD civility workshop involving reporters, public officials and citizens in Columbus in 2015.
    Karen Kasler

A national initiative to revive civility and respect in political talk is launching tomorrow at the Columbus Metropolitan Club.

The project includes Ohio and Iowa, both swing states, along with strongly red Arizona and solidly blue Maine. Carolyn Lukensmeyer heads the National Institute for Civil Discourse at the University of Arizona, which has been working on this issue for six years. She said the goal is to help 100,000 citizens learn to improve public and political discourse.  “Not trying to force an agreement, not trying to force common ground, but just coming back to a place where we actually listen to one another and we actually respect each other,” Lukensmeyer said.

The initiative will team up with more than a hundred community organizations across the country. Lukensmeyer says she hopes to see the progress made with civility programs at the state level spread nationwide.

Tags: 
civility

Related Content

National Pollster Frank Luntz Says Decibel In Washington D.C. Must Be Lowered

By Jun 14, 2017
credit Andrea Izzotti, Shutterstock.com

A national Republican pollster who is conducting focus groups in Columbus this week says the shooting at a Congressional baseball team practice near Washington D.C. shows the need for politicians to speak out. 

Bipartisan Group Calls For Higher Standard Of Civility

By Jun 23, 2016
Andy Chow

A group of state lawmakers are backing a national campaign to bring back something they believe is lacking in politics: civility. 