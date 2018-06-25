Group That Says Ohio Has Highest Payday Lending Rates In Nation Urges Lawmakers To Pass Crackdown

By 2 minutes ago
  • One of several payday lending stores on Route 161 in northeast Columbus.
    One of several payday lending stores on Route 161 in northeast Columbus.

A national group that says Ohio’s payday lending rates are the highest in the nation came out strongly against possible changes to a bill that would crack down on the industry.

The bill would cap interest rates at 28 percent. Nick Bourke with the Pew Charitable Trusts told a Senate committee that Republican Sen. Matt Huffman’s ideas to replace that cap with consumer protections like no cost payment plans and referrals to other lenders or bankruptcy attorneys won’t bring down the cost of payday loans. “These add confusion and complexity and cost to the process without necessarily protecting consumers," Bourke said.

But  Sen. Bill Coley (R-Cincinnati) said the bill can’t pass in its current form. “Amendments to this bill are vital because it’s just, it’s unworkable the way it is," said Coley.

The bill, which payday lenders say will kill the industry, passed the House overwhelmingly, and no changes to the bill have been officially offered yet.

Tags: 
Payday lenders
Pew
payday lending reform
Bill Coley

Related Content

Senator Proposes Big Changes In Plan To Crackdown On Payday Lenders, Which Infuriates Advocates

By Jun 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

Some major proposed changes are coming to a bill that passed the House overwhelmingly earlier this month cracking down on the payday lending industry in Ohio. Borrowers here pay an average of 591 percent annual interest, the highest in the nation. While one Republican Senator is hoping for a compromise, supporters of the original plan are furious.

Controversial Payday Lending Bill Passes Ohio House

By Jun 7, 2018
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House has passed controversial payday loan legislation meant to close loopholes those lenders use to charge high interest rates - as a reported probe into activities involving the former Speaker and payday lending lobbyists continues. 

Payday Lending Crackdown Bill That's Still Awaiting Lawmakers' Action A Step Closer To 2019 Ballot

By May 29, 2018
Karen Kasler

A crackdown on payday lenders that lawmakers haven’t passed is a step closer to going before voters next year.

Lawmakers Considering Legalizing Sports Betting Following U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

By May 16, 2018
shutterstock.com

Lawmakers are considering the state’s options in the wake of a US Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for legalized sports betting throughout the country.

Bill Meant To Correct Flaws In Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Draws Mixed Reactions

By Apr 20, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on September 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of choosing cultivators. Some fear it might delay the start of the program. 