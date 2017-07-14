Group Touts Financial, Safety Benefits To Prison Sentencing Cuts

By 1 minute ago
  • Wikimedia Commons

Changes are under way for how much time a person might spend in prison for a non-violent crime. These criminal justice reforms will cut down on prison time in exchange for more community based rehabilitation. Supporters believe this will not only save the state money but improve community safety.

A person sentenced to 12 months or less for fifth degree felony will no longer be sent to a state prison, if they're from one of Ohio’s 10 largest counties. Instead, they'll will be under community control.

Lawmakers also approved shorter sentences for technical probation violations and for those who work to rehabilitate themselves while in prison.

Lenore Anderson with the Alliance for Safety and Justice says this is a more balanced approach to criminal justice.

“That didn’t spend all our public safety dollars on bloated prisons but instead in local treatment, diversion and community programming along with holding people accountability for those who do need to be incarcerated.”

The diversion from state prisons will start next summer.

Tags: 
criminal justice reform

Related Content

What Do Victims Want To See In Criminal Justice Reform?

By Apr 20, 2017
Paul Matthew Photography/Shutterstock.com

There are a handful of proposals at the Statehouse that attempt to cut down on prison time in favor of rehabilitation. Supporters believe this reduces Ohio’s overcrowded prisons and reduce repeat offenses. One group is trying to bring the voice of victims into the conversations.

DRC Director Pushes Prisoner Diversion Program, Pushes Back Against Building Another Prison

By Apr 14, 2017
Daniel Konik

Five percent of the state budget is dedicated to maintaining the state’s 27 prisons, which have been overcrowded for decades.  And the state’s prisons director wants to change that before the state has to consider doing something he says he won’t do.

Report: 9% Of Statehouse Bills Created/Extended Criminal Penalties

By Mar 2, 2017
Andy Chow

Groups hoping to reform criminal sentencing law accuse legislators of being over-reliant on bills that create new penalties and extend sentences. 