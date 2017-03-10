Highway Patrol Tallies Up Big Drug Bust Numbers

The state’s battle against drug addiction takes place in many different venues from communities and schools to even major highways.

Once again, state troopers set a record for finding drugs on Ohio’s roads last year. Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Sellers says the amount of drugs seized by the agency in traffic stops has increased every year since 2011. Last year alone, Sellers says the patrol seized over $50 million worth of drugs on Ohio’s roadways.

“If you break that down into individual dosage units or what a user would use, that’s approximately two million doses of heroin that was removed from our state and our communities.”

Sellers credits troopers for looking beyond the license plates when they stop motorists on the highways. He says officers are studying trends and are paying attention to things that might indicate drugs are being transported.