House GOP Rolls Out Education Overhaul Plan, Allowing Governor To Takeover

House Republicans rolled out a plan that would overhaul the state’s education system by consolidating several departments into one umbrella organization – including the Ohio Department of Education and of Higher Education. Supporters say this will bolster the connection between education and career-readiness.

The plan would create the Ohio Department of Learning and Achievement, with the director answering directly to the governor.

Republican Representative Bill Reineke says Gov. John Kasich’s office played a role in writing this plan.

Although it creates a huge new department and new positions, Reineke believes this will actually scale back the role of government in Ohio’s schools.

“I believe it really cuts it back because it really…we need to solve these issues that we have with the workforce. Again my whole thing, of this whole thing is workforce we are not supplying the needs of our kids,” said Reineke.

But Democratic Representative Teresa Fedor adamantly disagrees, saying this would take local control away and strips important decision-making power away from an elected state school board and puts it in the hands of political appointees.