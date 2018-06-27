House Passes "Pastor Protection" Act Amid Concerns Of Discrimination

The House passed the hotly debated “Pastor Protection” Act today. Democratic lawmakers argued that the bill would create a way for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people. The bill now goes on to the Senate.

Republican Nino Vitale has pushed for the “Pastor Protection” Act, HB36, since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage.

His bill would allow clergy to refuse to solemnize marriages based on religious beliefs.

“They see a very clear and real reason for the protection that this bill provides,” says Vitale.

But Democrat Janine Boyd stood against a provision which she says allows other undefined groups to refuse public accommodations.

“Proprietors of property and services that rent to the public at-large can turn away members of the LGBTQ community,” Boyd says.

Opponents also argue that religious leaders are already protected under the Constitution.