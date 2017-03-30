House, Senate Unanimously Agree On Transportation Budget, Now Headed To Governor

The $7.8 billion transportation budget is now headed to Gov. John Kasich.

The House and Senate unanimously agreed to changes in the budget, including the removal of $30 million for public transit and $48 million for local infrastructure projects. Those had been added in by the Senate but were struck in a compromise between the chambers.  Counties would be allowed to increase the vehicle registration fee by $5 to fund local road and bridge construction projects. And the bill allows ODOT to change the speed limit on certain interstates based on the weather, traffic and time of day. That will be piloted on I-670 in Columbus, I-90 in Cleveland, and I-275 in Cincinnati.

