Husted Says He Expects Voter Roll Maintenance Process To Become Law After Supreme Court Ruling

By 8 minutes ago
  • Secretary of State Jon Husted speaks at an event encouraging people to become poll workers in September 2016.
    Secretary of State Jon Husted speaks at an event encouraging people to become poll workers in September 2016.
    Karen Kasler

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the Secretary of State, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.

Ohio can continue its two-step process of sending mailings after two years of voter inactivity and after four years, removal of registrations from those who don’t respond to mailings and also don’t vote.

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Rep. Kathleen Clyde said she’d put an end to that, but Husted said the office is required by law to run the process. “A future secretary of state could change some things within that realm. But I fully expect that with this ruling that the legislature will codify this.”

Opponents say Husted has been more aggressive than other Secretaries of State in what they call purging voters, but Husted said his office has also created online change of address and other ways to reach voters.

(NOTE: Husted and the ACLU will share their thoughts on the ruling on "The State of Ohio" this weekend.)

Tags: 
voter rolls
voting rolls lawsuit
Jon Husted
Kathleen Clyde

Related Content

No Voters Will Be Removed From Rolls Before November Election In Spite Of Supreme Court Decision

By Jun 12, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the US Supreme Court ruling upholding Ohio’s process of deleting inactive voters’ registrations.

U.S. Supreme Court Gives Ohio The Green Light To Continue Current Maintenance Of Voting Rolls

By Jun 11, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The nation’s highest court has ruled Ohio can continue to maintain its voter rolls the way it currently is. 

Ohio's Top Election Official Won't Give Private Info To President Trump's Election Commission

By Jun 30, 2017
Statenouse News Bureau

The vice chairman of President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity has sent a letter to all 50 states, asking for registered voters’ names, birthdays, political affiliations, voting history and last four digits of social security numbers. Here is how Ohio’s Secretary of State is handling this.

The Argument For and Against Automatic Voter Registration In Ohio

By Feb 9, 2017
Andy Chow

A Democratic lawmaker is pushing to overhaul the voter registration system in Ohio by making it a system where people can choose to opt out of registering to vote rather than opting in. 