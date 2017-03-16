Immigration Reform Group Seeks To Change Narrative Regarding Immigrants

A group of advocates is gathering together in Ohio to call on comprehensive immigration reform in the U.S. Part of their effort is about changing the narrative about people who come into America.

Josh Davda is a first-generation immigrant who owns a software company in Columbus.

Davda says many immigrants who live in the U.S. are very talented, but that’s not what you usually hear in the national debate.

“We do not in this country have awareness of the positive impact that immigration makes we only hear the noises about the border and Muslim ban and all the rest.”

Davda is part of the coalition FWD.US, a group that’s calling for immigration reform that makes it easier for high-skilled immigrants to stay in the states and creates a pathway towards legalization.

Democrats in Congress don’t just want a path to legalization but to citizenship.

FWD.US was created by the tech community. Its founders include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft creator Bill Gates.