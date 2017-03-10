Instead Of Obamacare Or Trumpcare, State Senator Urging Single-Payer Going Forward

While Republicans fight amongst themselves and with Democrats to pass a new federal health care law, state senators are pushing their own plan in Ohio.

Democratic Senator Mike Skindell of Lakewood wants Ohio to switch to a single-payer, universal health care system. He says this makes health care more reliable and affordable.

Skindell, who’s part of a super minority in the Senate, understands the odds against a bill like this, but says he’ll keep pursuing it because, as he puts it, the current health care system in the U.S. is going to self-destruct.

“The failure in our system unlike in other industrialized systems throughout the world is that we have this huge built in private system that has extraordinarily high administrative costs.”

But opponents say a single-payer system will expand government, cost too much and implode the coverage people already have.

Many progressives put single-payer health care at the top of their priority list while speaking at rallies and demonstrations around Ohio.