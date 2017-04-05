Kasich Calls For Grants That Spur Anti-Addiction Devices

Leaders fighting drug addiction through policy have said all along that it’s a battle that must be fought on many fronts. Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers have targeted everything from prescription methods to drug dealers. Now Kasich wants to utilize some high tech devices.

Kasich declared in his State of the State speech that $20 million will be invested in technology that helps curb drug addiction.

“These funds will target existing proven ideas that simply need an extra push to be brought to the fight,” said Kasich.

He used the example of an ear piece that decreases the pain of drug withdrawal.

Kasich wants the Third Frontier Commission, which invests in science and technology companies, to hand out the grants.

The commission will first draw up the application requirements and then put out a request for proposals from those who meet the right classifications.

So far there’s no timeline on when that process will start.