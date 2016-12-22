Kasich Denies Clemency For Inmate Scheduled To Die, And Also Temporarily Delays Two Executions

By 12 hours ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich has denied mercy for the next inmate in line for execution. But his order also delayed that lethal injection.

Kasich said in a statement he agrees with the parole board’s 10-2 recommendation against clemency for Ronald Phillips, the 43-year-old Akron man sentenced to die in January for raping and murdering his girlfriend’s three year old daughter Sheila Marie Evans in 1993. A federal magistrate has delayed Phillips’ execution, as well as that of Raymond Tibbetts in February and Gary Otte in March, because of a legal challenge to the state’s lethal injection method. Kasich ordered Phillips’ execution moved to February and Tibbetts’ date to April. Kasich’s spokesperson said that delay should give the courts time to work out the pending legal issues.

Tags: 
Executions

Related Content

Federal Magistrate Delays Ohio's Next Three Executions, Starting With First One In Two Years

By Dec 19, 2016
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

A Dayton area federal magistrate has delayed the next three scheduled executions until a challenge to the state’s new three-drug lethal injection method is settled.

Parole Board Issues Recommendation On Clemency For Killer Next On Execution Schedule

By Dec 9, 2016
Karen Kasler

The state parole board has voted 10-2 to recommend to Gov. Kasich that Ronald Phillips of Akron be put to death on schedule next month for the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s toddler daughter in 1993.

Next Inmate Scheduled For Execution Asks Parole Board For Life In Prison Instead

By Dec 2, 2016
Karen Kasler

The first man scheduled to be put to death in Ohio since a problematic execution almost three years ago is asking for life without parole.  But the state parole board's recommendation may not even matter right away.

State Plans To Change Execution Drugs Again - For The Fourth Time In Seven Years

By Oct 4, 2016
Ron Corby, OGT

For the second time in as many years, Ohio plans to change the way it puts condemned killers to death, because the state has been unable to find the lethal injection drug it had wanted to use.

Head Of Prosecutors' Group Calls For Nitrogen As Possible Execution Method

By Sep 8, 2016
Ron Corby, OGT

There haven’t been any executions in Ohio for almost three years. The state hasn’t been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed to carry out those death sentences. But there’s a suggestion that a widely used and available gas could be used as a substitute.