Kasich-Hickenlooper Health Care Reform Plan Is Drawing Bipartisan Praise

By 11 minutes ago
  • L-R Ohio Governor John Kasich and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper
    L-R Ohio Governor John Kasich and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper
    Ohio and Colorado's state websites

A new bipartisan health care reform proposal meant to stabilize the Affordable Care Act urges President Trump and Congressional leaders to take immediate action. The plan put forth by Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich and Colorado’s Democratic Governor, John Hickenlooper, is drawing praise from some other governors too. 

The plan calls for continued federal cost sharing subsidies to insurance companies so they can continue to reduce deductibles and copays for low-income people. It also exempts insurers who offer coverage in underserved counties from paying a federal tax. And it allows residents in those counties to buy into a program giving them the same health care as federal workers. The proposal also calls for keeping the mandate that people buy insurance - something some conservatives wanted to eliminate. But it allows states more flexibility in covering essential benefits under federal law. Kasich says the plan is the result of true and real compromise in practice. 

