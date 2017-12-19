Kasich Makes Surprise Early Announcement - He Wants Final State Of The State In Central Ohio

  • Gov. John Kasich delivered his seventh State of the State speech in the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky in April.
Gov. John Kasich has made a rare move regarding his last State of the State speech - he’s already picked the date and location months before it’ll happen.

Like previous governors, Kasich delivered his first State of the State in the Statehouse. But that 2011 speech was marked by union protestors who were so loud they could be heard through the heavy doors of the House chamber. The following year Kasich announced he'd take the speech and state lawmakers on the road to Steubenville. Every year since it’s been a guessing game of where and when it would happen. It’s been in Lima, Medina, Wilmington, Marietta and Sandusky. Kasich has written to state lawmakers with the surprisingly early announcement that he wants to deliver his final State of the State speech on the evening of March 6, in central Ohio – but not in the Statehouse. Instead, he’s chosen the campus of Otterbein University, in his adopted hometown of Westerville, where he launched his campaign for governor in 2009.

