Kasich: Ohio Should Defend Preexisting Conditions Coverage

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. John Kasich
    Gov. John Kasich
    Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich says Ohio should be doing everything it can to defend the part of the Affordable Care Act that requires health care coverage for people with preexisting conditions. This once again positions Kasich against President Donald Trump, who has said his administration will not fight for the law. 

Kasich is strongly opposed to a lawsuit filed by 20 states fighting the part of Obamacare that makes sure no one is denied health care because of preexisting conditions.

“Because you got sick is no reason for you to be bankrupted, is no reason for you to be living a life of panic because somebody decided because you had a preexisting condition you shouldn’t get health care,” says Kasich.

Kasich said Ohio should be doing all it can, but never clearly said he’d call on Attorney General Mike DeWine to file a brief in defense of the provision.

DeWine has long opposed Obamacare, and his office says he has no plans on intervening in the case and made note that no state has written a brief focusing only on preexisting conditions.

