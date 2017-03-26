Kasich Once Again Talks Up Bipartisanship; Says He's Not Running For President But "Not Going Away"

By 5 minutes ago
  • "State of the Union", CNN

Gov. John Kasich spent several weeks pushing to keep Medicaid expansion as the House was considering phasing it out with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Kasich was back on a national talk show Sunday, reacting to the flurry of last minute moves  that ended with the repeal being pulled just before a vote.

Kasich fought Republicans to get Medicaid expansion passed in Ohio, and has had notable disagreement with Democrats as well. But on CNN’s State of the Union, Kasich touted bipartisanship and criticized Republicans for not working with Democrats to make major changes in a major program. "That's pathetic," Kasich said. "First of all, it's not the old days anymore.  If you don't have the old days back from the standpoint that people are Americans before they're Republicans and Democrats, nothing will get done.”

And he also said Democrats should be called out if they aren’t constructive and helping out.

And it’s been widely speculated that Gov. John Kasich will at least consider another run for president. But he seemed to shut that down for now on a national talk show yesterday.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Kasich was asked whether he’d run for political office or for president. At first he replied that he was interested in being a voice to help bring the country together again. Dana Bash pressed him on whether he would run for president. He replied: "I don't see it. I just don't see it."
Bash asked him if he planned to run "ever?" Kasich responded: "I don't see it Dana. Look, I've got other things I have to do and I just don't see it. You don't close the door on anything, but I don't have my eyes on that."

But Kasich also said when he is no longer governor, "I’m not going away."

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
Kasich presidential campaign
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Report Says ACA Repeal Could Cost Ohio $26 Billion In Federal Medicaid Funding

By Mar 13, 2017
Ohio Department of Medicaid

The proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act could cost Ohio as much as $8.5 billion over the next eight years, according to a report out this morning from a statewide research group.

Kasich Says Affordable Care Act Needs A Fix, But Says Medicaid Expansion Needs To Stay

By Mar 13, 2017
Screenshot, "Meet the Press", NBC

Since Congressional Republicans released their proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act, some members of the party have been speaking out against elements of it. That includes Gov. John Kasich.

Both Portman, Brown Have Concerns About House Bill To Repeal Affordable Care Act

By Mar 7, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Both of Ohio’s US Senators were very concerned about what would happen to the 700,000 Ohioans now on Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act if the ACA was repealed. Now that the House has released its plan, one is completely opposed, but the other isn’t totally sold on it either.

Book Kasich Wrote After Leaving Presidential Campaign Will Be Released This Spring

By Jan 31, 2017
Thomas Dunne Books/St. Martin’s Press

Since leaving the presidential race last May, Gov. John Kasich has been writing his fourth book, and it'll be out this spring.

After Several Big Losses, John Kasich Quits Race For Republican Nomination For President

By May 4, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich will no longer be on the presidential campaign trail.