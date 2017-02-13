Kasich Picks Sandusky For His Second-To-Last State Of The State Speech

By 8 hours ago
  • Gov. John Kasich delivered his first “on the road” State of the State at Wells Academy in Steubenville on February 7, 2012.
    Gov. John Kasich delivered his first “on the road” State of the State at Wells Academy in Steubenville on February 7, 2012.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has decided where and when he wants to deliver his seventh annual address to the legislature.

At a forum for reporters last month, Kasich paused when asked by a journalist from Sandusky about a standing invitation to bring his State of the State there. “With all the other issues on your plate, have you had time to pencil that in yet or at least think about it?” he was asked, and answered “I can’t really comment on all that.”

Kasich has now formally asked the legislature to convene in Sandusky at 7pm on April 4 in the Sandusky State Theatre. He says in a statement that Lake Erie has always had a special place in his heart and that it’s an important part of the state and its tourism industry.  Kasich will talk about his budget, will continue his tradition of his Courage Awards, and likely sound themes from his upcoming book, due out April 25.

Kasich hasn’t delivered his State of the State address in the Statehouse since his first year in office, in 2011. He’s taken it on the road every year since, visiting Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta.

Tags: 
State of the State

Related Content

Political Scientists React To Presidential Candidate Kasich's State Of The State Speech

By Apr 7, 2016
Jo Ingles/The State of Ohio- Ohio Public Television

Since he’s running for president, Gov. John Kasich’s State of the State speech yesterday had a feel of special importance. But while he called for accelerated income tax cuts and an end to the current method for congressional redistricting, political pundits who watched the event say don’t expect his performance in Marietta to make a big difference in the presidential race.

Gov. John Kasich's State Of The State Speech Gets National Spotlight This Year

By Apr 4, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich gives his annual State of the State speech is likely to be a little different this year. When he speaks Wednesday night in Marietta, he will be doing so as a presidential candidate. That could affect what he says, and there will be plenty of people listening.

Kasich Leaves Campaign Trail, Returns To Ohio For State Of The State Speech Wednesday Night

By Apr 6, 2016
www.mariettaoh.net

Gov. John Kasich will leave his presidential campaign behind for a day to deliver his sixth State of the State speech tonight. And continuing a tradition he began in 2012, he’s once again taken the annual address on the road to a new city. This time he’s in Marietta. And residents of that city - and throughout Ohio - will be listening to what he has to say.