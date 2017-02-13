Kasich Picks Sandusky For His Second-To-Last State Of The State Speech

Gov. John Kasich has decided where and when he wants to deliver his seventh annual address to the legislature.

At a forum for reporters last month, Kasich paused when asked by a journalist from Sandusky about a standing invitation to bring his State of the State there. “With all the other issues on your plate, have you had time to pencil that in yet or at least think about it?” he was asked, and answered “I can’t really comment on all that.”

Kasich has now formally asked the legislature to convene in Sandusky at 7pm on April 4 in the Sandusky State Theatre. He says in a statement that Lake Erie has always had a special place in his heart and that it’s an important part of the state and its tourism industry. Kasich will talk about his budget, will continue his tradition of his Courage Awards, and likely sound themes from his upcoming book, due out April 25.

Kasich hasn’t delivered his State of the State address in the Statehouse since his first year in office, in 2011. He’s taken it on the road every year since, visiting Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta.