Kasich Says Affordable Care Act Needs A Fix, But Says Medicaid Expansion Needs To Stay

By 25 seconds ago
  • Screenshot, "Meet the Press", NBC

Since Congressional Republicans released their proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act, some members of the party have been speaking out against elements of it. That includes Gov. John Kasich.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Kasich followed up an op-ed he wrote for the New York Times on Friday, saying Obamacare doesn’t work and needs to be fixed. But he begged lawmakers not to kill Medicaid expansion, which brought insurance to 700,000 Ohioans, many of whom are drug addicted, mentally ill or have chronic diseases. “What's at risk here to Democrats is you can't turn your back on these people. And to Republicans, you need to invite Democrats in because we're talking about lives,” Kasich said.

Kasich also said squabbling among politicians is leading the parties to disintegrate. He said he’s a Republican because he’s conservative, but that it’s important to examine beliefs and philosophies.

Medicaid expansion
Affordable Care Act
Gov. John Kasich

