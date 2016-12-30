Lawmakers Still Weighing Whether To Return To Override Vetoes, But It's Looking Less Likely

By 5 seconds ago

Still no definite word on whether the Ohio Legislature will come back this week in the lame duck session to deal with vetoes of legislation.

The House had set aside two days this week to come back into session to possibly override Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes on controversial legislation involving abortion, energy mandates and lawmakers' review of state agencies. While they won’t come back today, lawmakers could come back tomorrow. House members have been notified of the possibility. And Senate spokesman John Fortney says his members are reviewing the governor’s messages, and assessing their next steps.

lame duck 2016
green energy standards
Sunset review
"heartbeat bill"

