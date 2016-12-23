Libertarian Group Fights To Get Party Label On Ohio Ballots

A group of Libertarians are taking the state to court to get their party’s name back before Ohio voters. They're challenging a law that made it tougher to get that label on the ballot.

The committee that nominated Gary Johnson as the Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee filed suit in the Ohio Supreme Court. They say because Johnson received more than 3% of the vote, Libertarians qualify as a political party in Ohio.

Committee member Scott Pettigrew says the party label is like a brand.

“It’s much like Pepsi, Coca-Cola. You know what you’re getting when you vote for a Libertarian candidate. You know instantly what they stand for,” said Pettigrew.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio has challenged before the Republican-backed state law that makes it tougher for minor political parties to get on the ballot.