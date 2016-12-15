Medical Marijuana Dispensary Fees, Rules Proposed In Draft

By Dec 15, 2016

The ball is rolling in Ohio to create the state’s medical marijuana program as a first draft of rules for who can sell medical pot has been released.

The state would permit up to 40 medicinal marijuana dispensaries and the cost of a dispensary license would be $80,000 every two years.

The draft of rules from the state pharmacy board also says each pot location must report its dispensing information right away and must have a certified pharmacist or licensed prescriber as its clinical director.

The board says these rules were created with public safety and access to a safe medical product in mind.

It’s still in the early stage of the rule-making process. The Medical Marijuana Control Program will now ask the public what it thinks about these rules before moving forward.

Rules on how patients will be registered and growers will be licensed could take up to a year to develop with the help of several other state agencies. 

