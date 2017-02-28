No Governor Ryan In 2018

By 29 seconds ago
  • at Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, 2016
    Delegate Spencer Dirrig takes a selfie with Congressman Tim Ryan
    Karen Kasler

One of the Democrats who is often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be throwing his hat in the ring. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Youngstown area congressman Tim Ryan says he believes the best way to serve his community is to stay where he is and continue working on issues that affect middle-class Ohioans. A source close to Youngstown area state Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he’ll run. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and former US Rep. Betty Sutton have also been mulling it over. And former Ohio Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray is thought to be a possibility as well. On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor are raising money for governor in 2018, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

Ohio Gubernatorial race 2018
Tim Ryan
Mike DeWine
Rich Cordray
Joe Schiavoni
Jon Husted
Mary Taylor
jim renacci
Bill O'Neill
Betty Sutton

