Northwest Ohio Senator, Considered Key Voice on Agriculture And Energy Issues, Abruptly Resigns

By 4 minutes ago
  • Former Sen. Cliff Hite (R-Findlay), a few hours after opening ceremonies for the Ohio State Fair as a member of the Ohio Expositions Commission.
    Former Sen. Cliff Hite (R-Findlay), a few hours after opening ceremonies for the Ohio State Fair as a member of the Ohio Expositions Commission.
    Karen Kasler

A longtime Republican Senator from northwest Ohio has abruptly resigned his seat.

Cliff Hite is a former high school history teacher and football coach from Findlay who’s been in the Statehouse for a decade. Just last month Hite said he planned to run for re-election in 2018, and was considered an important voice on agriculture and a supporter of wind energy, often breaking with the party on that issue.  Senate President Larry Obhof’s office confirms the sudden resignation, but no reasons have been offered, and attempts to reach Hite for comment were unsuccessful. Among those Senate Republicans could appoint to replace Hite are three state representatives: Robert Sprague, now vying for the party’s nomination for treasurer next year; Robert McColley, who recently dropped out of the race for House Speaker; and freshman Rep. Craig Riedel.

Cliff Hite

