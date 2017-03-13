Ohio BWC Wants To Roll Out Another $1B Rebate

By 8 minutes ago

Many businesses around the state could soon be getting a big rebate back from an Ohio agency.

More than 200,000 employers might get rebates from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, totaling more than $1 billion.

According to the bureau, most rebates will be about 66% of what the employer paid in workers’ comp premiums last year.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina believes this rebate on top of declining workers’ comp costs are making the state more attractive to businesses.

“It should be a big boost for the year for Ohio’s employers and this is just the latest step in our move toward making Ohio the most business-friendly state in the country.”

As for now this is just a proposal being made the BWC board, but this kind of rebate was approved in the past with lots of support.

Tags: 
Bureau of Workers' Compensation

Related Content

Ohio Auditor Says The Bureau Of Workers' Compensation Should Save Money By Raising Rents

By Jan 10, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s Auditor is suggesting a way for the Bureau of Workers' Compensation to save money. The report suggests the agency raise its rent in a key building.

Buehrer Built Reputation Of Involvement, Outreach

By Apr 11, 2016
Andy Chow

The man in charge of Ohio’s workers’ compensation agency is leaving public service for the first time in his 26 year career. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow sat down with Steve Buehrer to talk about his tenure and what he’s learned along the way.