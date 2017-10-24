Ohio House Speaker Is Thinking About Running For State Auditor

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is thinking about running for a statewide office. This could put him up against one of his colleagues in the House.

" title="<--break-->" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content">



Audio File

Edit | Remove

Term-limited House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he’s thinking about running for state auditor.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, I’ve had a lot of conversations with folks across the state and I’ve been very humbled and appreciate their calls and I’m seriously considering it at this point.”

Former state Senate President and current Representative Keith Faber has already announced he's running. If Rosenberger runs, he'd go up against Faber in the primary. Former Congressman Zack Space is the only declared Democrat running for auditor.