Ohio House Will Meet Tomorrow But Won't Be Tackling Any Of The Bills That Are Waiting For Approval

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio House of Representatives
    Dan Konik

 

The Ohio House will meet for a full voting session again tomorrow. That hasn’t happened for nearly two months. But the House won’t be passing any new bills.


 There are 150 bills that have passed through House committees or have come from the Senate, awaiting a House vote. The so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill and measures to crack down on payday lenders, buy new voting machines and ban forced overtime for nurses are among those on hold while majority Republican lawmakers waged a behind the scenes battle to pick a Speaker for the rest of this year.

 

Former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned in April to deal with an FBI inquiry, reportedly into his association with lobbyists.  A spokesman for acting speaker Kirk Schuring says the election of speaker is the only thing on the agenda on this first day back. And he says it will be up to the new speaker to decide the schedule to consider future legislation.

Speaker Fight: Plan A, Plan B Or Neither

By May 29, 2018
Karen Kasler

There still aren’t any voting sessions scheduled in the Ohio House this week. But the leader of majority Republicans has put forward a new way to end the impasse. Backers of the representative who’s had the most support are calling for a vote now.

Most Democrats Suggest They'll Vote For Their Own Leader In Wednesday's Speaker Vote

By 18 hours ago
Karen Kasler

After seven weeks without voting sessions, the full Ohio House will vote on Wednesday on a new Speaker, and because no candidate had 50 votes among the 65-member Republican caucus, votes from Democrats could be important. But most Democrats are saying they won’t help out any Republican candidate.

Payday Lending Bill Likely To Be First Major Issue New Speaker Could Have To Confront

By 18 hours ago
Statehouse News Bureau

There may be an end in sight when it comes to the House Speaker impasse that’s caused dysfunction at the Statehouse. A plan has been proposed that could result in either a new speaker or an interim leader who would act as a stand-in for the rest of the year, though some Republicans oppose the idea, and many Democrats say they won’t participate in it. One of the biggest issues the new Speaker could deal with right away is a controversial one - payday lending.

Many Democrats Are Not Responding To Poll On Options To Resolve Fight Over Ohio House Speakership

By Jun 1, 2018
Republican, Speaker Pro Tem
Statehouse News Bureau

By the close of business, state representatives were supposed to respond to the acting speaker’s request for them to choose between two options to deal with an impasse over who will be the next Republican leader of the House. It’s likely many Democrats are not responding.

Veteran Leader Of Ohio House Talks About The Speaker Fight

By May 31, 2018
Karen Kasler

The infighting behind closed doors at the Ohio House has left the Speaker’s post vacant for weeks and has led to the stoppage of voting sessions. A veteran leader of the House gives his thoughts on what’s happening…..or isn’t happening.

Ohio House Speaker Fight Takes Some Strange Turns

By May 30, 2018
Wednesday May 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

The fight over who will be the speaker of the Ohio House through the end of this year continues to take a stranger turn as members try to find a replacement for former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.  He resigned in April amid an FBI investigation into his activities. 