Ohio Minimum Wage Workers To Get A Very Small Increase On January 1, 2016

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase on January 1st. 

A voter approved constitutional amendment a few years ago means the required pay for most minimum wage workers will increase by five cents an hour - or about $2.00 for a 40-hour week. The increase is tied to inflation. Ohio workers got a bigger increase in 2016 when the wage increased by 15 cents an hour. Small businesses with annual gross receipts just under $300,000 won’t have to comply with the state wage increases. And while tipped workers will also get a bump, they still will make half of what non tipped workers do. Some cities want to mandate higher minimum wages but a new bill signed into law this month would take away their ability to do that.

