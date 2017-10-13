Ohio Republican Party Going After Cordray Even Though He Isn't Running For Office Right Now

By 17 seconds ago
  • Blaine Kelly, Ohio Republican Party
    Blaine Kelly, Ohio Republican Party
    Dan Konik

The Ohio Republican Party is taking a Democrat to task for what it calls a secret deal with a hedge fund to do student loan collections. But the Democrat the GOP is focusing on isn’t running for office….at least not yet. 

The Ohio Republican Party’s Blaine Kelly questions the legality of a deal with the owner of a private equity firm okayed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That agency is headed by former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray. He’s not running for office right now and can’t talk about doing so because his current job won’t allow it. But Kelly thinks Cordray will run next year, and the GOP will be watching.

“It’s pretty well known that Richard Cordray is the Democrats’ best candidate for governor. He just hasn’t said it yet.”

Meanwhile, there are four Democrats who are running - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

Tags: 
Richard Cordray
Ohio Republican Party
Blaine Kelly
Betty Sutton
Joe Schiavoni
Nan Whaley
Connie Pillich

Related Content

Cordray Won't Say If He's Running For Governor, Yet

By Sep 4, 2017
Andy Chow

There was a lot of hype built around Rich Cordray’s visit to Cincinnati to speak to labor groups. But that hype fizzled when it was clear that the former Ohio Attorney General had no intentions of announcing a run for governor.

Justice Says He Won't Be In Next Year's Governor's Race Because His Preferred Candidate Will Be In

By Jul 19, 2017
Ohio Supreme Court

The only Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio says he won’t follow through on the run for governor he was considering – because he says his favored candidate will be getting into the race.

Schiavoni Says He's Running For Governor In 2018

By Mar 1, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A Democratic state senator from Youngstown has finally confirmed what he says he’s been considering for months – that he will run for governor in 2018. 

Another Democrat Announces Bid For Ohio Governor

By Mar 7, 2017
Bettysutton.com

Less than a week after the first official Democratic candidate for governor announced his intentions, a second Democrat has announced she’s jumping into the race too. 

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Bows Out Of Democratic Race For Governor In 2018

By Feb 28, 2017
Karen Kasler

One of the Democrats who is often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be throwing his hat in the ring. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Democratic Gubernatoral Candidates Agree To Up To Six Debates Statewide

By Aug 14, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Starting next month, the Ohio Democratic Party will hold as many as six debates in the upcoming months to introduce voters its candidates for governor next year. 

Opposing Views On Health Care By Pence, Kasich Put Portman In Tough Spot At GOP Dinner

By Jul 23, 2017
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Republican Party’s state dinner this weekend brought in hundreds, and included two leaders with two different perspectives on the Senate health care bill. And that puts the person who’ll actually be voting on it in a tough position.

It's A Crowded Race For Ohio Governor Already

By May 12, 2017
Jo Ingles

During the past week, two more candidates officially launched their campaigns for governor in 2018. Two Republican candidates have launched their campaigns, with two more expected soon. Another four are running in the Democratic primary. And yet no Democrat has officially announced their intent to run for a down ticket race. So why does it seem all of these candidates want to be governor? 

Big Group Of Ohioans - Republicans and Democrats - Headed To Washington For Trump Inauguration

By Jan 19, 2017
Paul Hakimata Photography/Shutterstock.com

Six state senators and seven state representatives from Ohio will go to the inauguration, along with many state officeholders. They include Gov. John Kasich, who was the last candidate in the GOP presidential contest against Trump and publicly admitted he didn't vote for the President-Elect. But there will be many attending who aren’t elected officials, and aren’t even Republicans.

Could New Leadership At Ohio Republican Party Be Good News For Democrats?

By Jan 9, 2017
Dan Konik

The Ohio Republican Party’s recent change in leadership is being hailed as a victory by Tea Party Republicans who support President Elect Donald Trump. But at least one political scientist thinks it could be good for Democrats in Ohio. 