Ohio State Fair Ends Tough 12-Day Run With Strong Sale Of Champions

The sale of prize winning livestock raised by Junior Fair exhibitors raised $284,000 and the price of the reserve grand champion market barrow broke a four year old record. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels said individual exhibitor earnings from the sale are capped, with the excess going into a shared fund. “We’ve helped over 300,000 kids and youth through the sale by kind of spreading that prize money around a little bit,” Daniels said.

This year’s sale brought in $196,000 to that fund for scholarships, the Ohio State Fair band and choir and other programs.