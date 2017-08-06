Ohio State Fair Ends Tough 12-Day Run With Strong Sale Of Champions

  Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels walks around the new Sale of Champions stage before the event.
    Karen Kasler

The sale of prize winning livestock raised by Junior Fair exhibitors raised $284,000 and the price of the reserve grand champion market barrow broke a four year old record. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels said individual exhibitor earnings from the sale are capped, with the excess going into a shared fund. “We’ve helped over 300,000 kids and youth through the sale by kind of spreading that prize money around a little bit,” Daniels said.

This year’s sale brought in $196,000 to that fund for scholarships, the Ohio State Fair band and choir and other programs.

 

