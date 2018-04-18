Ohio Upholds Constitutionality Of Ohio's Death Penalty

By 2 minutes ago
  • Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Ohio’s death penalty law.

Attorneys for 54-year old Maurice Mason claimed that since the US Supreme Court threw out Florida’s death penalty because it gave execution sentencing power to judges and not juries, Ohio’s law is also unconstitutional, because judges impose sentences. But Marion County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Collins told the Ohio Supreme Court in January that the law says a judge can only sentence someone to death on a jury’s recommendation.

“It’s just, it’s proper, and it is constitutional.”

The court unanimously sided with the state, saying the judge’s authority comes directly from the jury’s verdict. Mason’s death sentence for raping and killing Robin Dennis in Marion in 1993 was overturned by a federal court – he’s awaiting a new sentencing hearing.

Death Penalty

Related Content

Killer Argues U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in 2016 Makes Ohio's Death Penalty Law Unconstitutional

By Jan 23, 2018
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

A convicted killer is claiming that since the US Supreme Court struck down Florida’s capital punishment sentencing law in 2016, Ohio’s death penalty law is now unconstitutional. He’s claiming the ruling that a jury must sentence a defendant to death makes Ohio’s two-part sentencing process illegal.

Ohio Supreme Court To Hear Death Penalty Case Next Month

By Dec 27, 2017
Dan Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a case next month that tests the constitutionality of death penalty sentencing. 

Report: Most Inmates Set For Execution In Ohio Have Serious Mental, Intellectual Impairments

By Aug 30, 2017
Ron Corby

Ohio has more execution dates set than any other state. And a new report from Harvard Law School shows most of those condemned inmates have serious mental and intellectual impairments. And the group suggests that could pose a constitutional problem.

Death Penalty Opponents Appeal To Governor To Stop Upcoming Executions

By Jul 19, 2017
Jo Ingles

After a three-year break, Ohio is set to execute a death row inmate later this month. Ronald Phillips was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993. He’s scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 26th now that courts have given the state’s execution method a green light. Now, death penalty opponents are making a last minute appeal to Gov. John Kasich to spare Phillips and others.