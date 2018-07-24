Ohio's Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Lays Out His Health Care Plan

  • Richard Cordray
    Jo Ingles

The Democrat running for governor in November has laid out his health care plan. 

Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray says his three-part health care plan keeps Medicaid expansion intact, reduces costs and provides reliable coverage.

“The first part is insuring that reliable coverage is available for all of us.  The second part is the investments we are making – investing smartly to make sure we get the biggest bang for our buck with our health care money. And third, increasing transparency and accountability so that the system works better for patients," Cordray says.

Cordray’s Republican opponent, Attorney General Mike DeWine, couldn’t be reached but spokesman Josh Eck said in a statement that Cordray’s plan lays out problems but DeWine offers solutions.

